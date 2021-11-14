Van Gisbergen gets Race 27 grid penalty

Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen will start Race 27 at Sydney Motorsport Park from eighth after copping a three-place grid penalty for impeding.

An incident in Qualifying for Race 27 at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint saw van Gisbergen baulk Truck Assist Racing’s Jack Le Brocq at Turn 4.

Van Gisbergen would qualify fifth initially, though a three-place grid penalty will drop him to eighth.

That will promote Irwin Racing’s Mark Winterbottom to fifth, Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing’s Chaz Mostert to sixth, and DeWalt Racing’s Scott Pye to seventh.

Le Brocq will still start 11th for the penultimate 32-lapper of the weekend.

Anton De Pasquale of the Shell V-Power Racing Team will start Race 27 from pole position.

Race 27 gets underway at 13:50 local time/AEDT.