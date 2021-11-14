> News > Bikes

Gardner wins Moto2 championship with 10th at Valencia

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 14th November, 2021 - 11:13pm

Remy Gardner

Remy Gardner has won the Moto2 World Championship after finishing 10th in a Valencia Grand Prix won by his last remaining title rival, Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez.

More to follow

