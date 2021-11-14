Feeney to test Gen3 Camaro on Tuesday

Triple Eight Race Engineering prodigy Broc Feeney will test the Gen3 specification Chevrolet Camaro at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday.

Feeney, who will join the Repco Supercars Championship full-time in 2022, has long been tipped to conduct testing of the Triple Eight Race Engineering-built next-generation touring car.

The test will come a little under a week after Supercars completed its first test of the Gen3 specification Ford Mustang at the same circuit.

Earlier this week Supercars revealed Dick Johnson Racing co-driver Alex Davison completed the first shakedown of the new-for-2023 Mustang.

Supercars has been detailing the build of the new cars through its Gen3 Unpacked video series fronted by Mark Larkham.

The former team owner and current Supercars presenter expressed his excitement at the new platforms as well as the recent and forthcoming tests.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be doing this series about it,” Larkham said tonight on Supercars Trackside in relation to the new Ford Mustang.

“I was out on Wednesday at Willowbank with the guys when it ran for the very first time, we videoed it all.

“The IP [Intellectual Property] is very sensitive, so the manufacturers don’t want to show it until we get to Bathurst, I understand that.

“But I can tell you I’ve seen it, I’ve been with it, that is a wonderful, marvellous looking, sounding, race car. Seriously, it makes the current Mustang look pretty ordinary.”

Larkham confirmed the first Camaro test will take place in the next 48 hours.

“And the Camaro, wow! And we’re out on Tuesday at Willowbank with that. So I’m really, really excited about that. We’re in a pretty good space, aren’t we?”

Speedcafe.com understands the test day will be held behind closed doors and will be strictly off-limits to the public.

The new-look touring cars will debut publicly at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 on Friday, December 3.

It’s expected the cars will cut demonstration laps at Mount Panorama over the course of the weekend.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 will take in a mammoth six days, with action taking place across November 30-December 5.