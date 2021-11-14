De Pasquale wins Race 27, van Gisbergen pinches podium

Anton De Pasquale has won Race 27 at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint as Supercars Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen stole a podium from Chaz Mostert at the finish line.

De Pasquale fell behind Shell V-Power Racing Team-mate Will Davison during the compulsory pit stop cycle but made the pass for the lead with just under 13 laps to go and disappeared from there.

Davison was shuffled all the way back to fifth in the end, with Jamie Whincup claiming a distant second and his Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate van Gisbergen beating Mostert to third by 0.0072s after 32 laps around Sydney Motorsport Park.

Van Gisbergen had started eighth after a grid penalty for impeding in qualifying but saw his lead in the Repco Supercars Championship snipped only by six points, with the gap over Whincup at the top of the table now 343.

For De Pasquale, the win is his second in a row, and he also scooped the fastest lap bonus points as he did on the afternoon prior.

Asked post-race if he was making it look easy, he responded, “I’m glad it looks that way; it doesn’t feel it.

“It’s hard work. The cars get quite a handful after a few laps and you’re just hanging on to it.

“Our car was really good that race so I had fun, but yeah, we’ll try to do something this arvo and see what we have got.

“I don’t think we have got many tyres left but we’ll make something work.”

De Pasquale and Davison shared the front row and the Dick Johnson Racing drivers made fairly even launches, running side-by-side until De Pasquale (#11 Mustang) prevailed when he had the line for Bond Bend (Turn 2).

Davison (#17 Mustang) slotted into second, while Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) finally made third position his own as the field threaded through Turn 05.

Will Brown (#9 Shaw and Partners ZB Commodore) took up fourth, from Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore), Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore), and van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore).

The rest of the top 10 at the end of the standing lap was Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) in eighth, from Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore), and Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore).

Davison went with De Pasquale initially but was a full second back after four laps and had dropped to two seconds in arrears when he pitted on Lap 10 and took four fresh tyres.

Mostert was in for four tyres on Lap 13, as was De Pasquale from a lead of three seconds over Whincup on Lap 14.

De Pasquale took four tyres also, as he had done in Race 26 on the afternoon prior, suggesting DJR had reused some rubber on the #11 Mustang at some point in Race 27.

Either way, he resumed behind team-mate Davison, representing a swap in positions between the Stapylton cars.

Winterbottom had followed De Pasquale into the lane from fourth position, where he had apparently been holding up van Gisbergen for a number of laps.

Whincup peeled off from the official race lead on Lap 16 to take three tyres, and he resumed in fifth, behind the two DJR entries.

Van Gisbergen was the last to pit, completing the cycle on Lap 19, at which time he was also given three fresh hoops for the run home.

That put Davison into the lead, but Car #17 had by then been caught by Car #11, and De Pasquale was told by engineer Ludo Lacroix that he was “free to race”.

Whincup was third at that point, Mostert had carved his way up to fourth, and Pye was fifth, from Brown, Winterbottom, Percat, an early-stopping Jack Le Brocq (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), and van Gisbergen.

Mostert closed up to Whincup over the next couple of laps but could not find a way by, and it was instead Whincup who was pressuring Davison as the contest moved into the final five laps.

The seven-time champion showed the nose on Lap 29 at Turn 6 and Davison hung tough on the outside around Corporate Hill, before firing back down the inside at the Turn 8 hairpin.

They bumped as they ran through the final sector and Whincup finally got the move done at Turn 11, as Mostert tried to also buy into the battle.

Mostert was through at Bond Bend on Lap 30, with a small rub, but soon it became apparent that van Gisbergen, armed with his newer tyres, was going to be a threat to both of them.

The championship leader got inside of the #17 Mustang around Corporate Hill on the second-last lap and was able to criss-cross Davison off Turn 8 to make the pass for fourth position.

Meanwhile, the Whincup-Davison-Mostert fight had allowed De Pasquale to gap the field even further, and he took the chequered flag 6.0876s clear of the rest.

Whincup was by then safe in second spot, but van Gisbergen was hunting down the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry.

He got a run on Mostert off the last corner of the last lap and while the 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner moved him all the way to the edge of the track on drivers’ left, van Gisbergen was able to drag past and snatch what had seemed an unlikely podium not too long prior.

Mostert was therefore fourth all-told, from Davison, Winterbottom, Percat, Brown, Brodie Kostecki, and Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore).

Pye faded to 13th at the chequered flag but was officially classified 12th, Le Brocq finished 14th, and Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) took 15th in the second of the Tickford Racing entries.

Race 28 is scheduled to start at 16:45 local time/AEDT.

Results: Race 27, BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 32 50:37.2467 2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 32 50:43.3343 3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 32 50:47.1995 4 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 32 50:47.2067 5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 32 50:49.3643 6 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 32 50:51.8134 7 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 32 50:53.8971 8 9 Erebus Motorsport William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:03.3402 9 99 Erebus Boost Mobile Racing Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:05.2983 10 2 Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:08.3784 11 35 Yellow Cover Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:11.4349 12 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:16.6310 13 14 Cub Cadet Mowers Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:20.8039 14 5 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 32 51:21.0798 15 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 32 51:21.3802 16 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 32 51:26.3391 17 19 Local Legends Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:27.1079 18 96 Coca-Cola Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:28.2302 19 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 32 51:28.7094 20 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 32 51:30.3966 21 4 SCT Logistics Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:31.2209 22 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:32.2924 23 26 Penrite Racing Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 32 51:41.4522 24 22 PremiAir Hire Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 32 51:46.1951

Fastest lap (bonus): Anton De Pasquale, 1:31.6562s, Lap 3

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Shane van Gisbergen 2592 2 Jamie Whincup 2249 3 Will Davison 2103 4 Chaz Mostert 2023 5 Cameron Waters 1900 6 Anton De Pasquale 1899 7 Nick Percat 1646 8 William Brown 1552 9 Mark Winterbottom 1510 10 Brodie Kostecki 1392 11 James Courtney 1366 12 Tim Slade 1358 13 Scott Pye 1319 14 Andre Heimgartner 1312 15 Todd Hazelwood 1282 16 Jack Le Brocq 1242 17 Bryce Fullwood 1191 18 David Reynolds 1072 19 Zane Goddard 1004 20 Jake Kostecki 936 21 Jack Smith 832 22 Macauley Jones 810 23 Garry Jacobson 804 24 Fabian Coulthard 772 25 Thomas Randle 364 26 Kurt Kostecki 302 27 Luke Youlden 160

