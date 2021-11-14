Crick wins as SuperUtes title contenders find trouble

Cameron Crick has taken victory in a dramatic Race 3 of the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

Just as had been seen in the opening race yesterday, Ryal Harris and Aaron Borg went toe-to-toe in what looked like it would be an enduring scrap for the win.

Harris led into the first corner but would very soon have to go on the defensive to keep Borg at bay.

Borg did finally manage to sneak down the inside into Turn 1 as Lap 3 commenced but Harris would retake the lead the following lap at Turn 6.

The title rivals would continue to duke it out until Harris suddenly started dropping back at the start of the penultimate tour with apparent mechanical gremlins.

But just as it appeared Borg would break clear in the points situation, he too found trouble on that same lap, his front-left tyre letting go through Turn 7.

The 2019 Toyota 86 Racing Series title winner would be forced to limp back to the pits, finishing down in 10th – four places behind Harris.

Amid the carnage, Crick took the advantage, ultimately holding off Matt McLean by less than a second.

David Sieders rounded out the podium, ahead of Craig Woods and Chris Formosa.

The fourth and final SuperUtes race of the season will start at 15:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Race 3, Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint