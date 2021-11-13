Officials summon Verstappen for parc ferme breach

Max Verstappen will face the stewards on Saturday morning in Brazil after receiving a late summons at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

A summons, published at 22:20 local time, called for Verstappen and a representative from Red Bull to attend a hearing at 09:30 on Saturday.

It comes for an “Alleged breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

That article relates to the sanctity of parc ferme.

“Inside the parc ferme, only the officials assigned may enter,” Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code states.

“No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations.”

The development comes as title rival Lewis Hamilton awaits his fate after stewards deferred a decision on an alleged technical regulations violation on his Mercedes.

That issue, which specifically related to the DRS system on Hamilton’s car, was found during post-qualifying scrutineering.

Some suggested it was a result of a complaint from Red Bull, though the team has denied that claim to Speedcafe.com.