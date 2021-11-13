Last-minute transaxle change for quick Kostecki

Brodie Kostecki is set for a last-minute transaxle change prior to Qualifying for Race 26 at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

The Boost Mobile-backed driver was third quickest in Practice 2 behind the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale and Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Kostecki, who was a podium finisher in the first of four Repco Supercars Championship events at Sydney Motorsport Park, said he had trouble downshifting in the latest practice session.

“It was just being a bit funny when I first went out in P2 and it just wouldn’t go down gears,” Kostecki explained.

“We’ll just have to pull it out and have a look.”

Kostecki ended the second practice three tenths adrift of the quickest time set by De Pasquale, signalling his desire to bridge that gap heading into qualifying.

“Always still hungry for more, for sure,” said Kostecki.

“Still struggling a little bit with the balance and my side of things.

“I think the boys are going to be pretty busy before qualifying, going to change the transaxle.

“We’ll just get stuck into it and have a go in quali.”

Erebus Motorsport team-mate Will Brown was third quickest in Practice 1 and fifth in Practice 2.

Qualifying for Race 26 gets underway at 14:10 local time/AEDT.