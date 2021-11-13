Hamilton wing impounded, decision deferred

Lewis Hamilton will have to wait until tomorrow before learning whether he’ll start from first or last in Sprint Qualifying for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Englishman’s Mercedes W12 was referred to the stewards after it was alleged the rear wing in breach of Article 3.6.3 of the sport’s technical regulations.

A hearing took place at 19:15 local time, though stewards have elected to defer any judgement to the morning.

Until then, the wing has been removed and impounded by the FIA.

“The Stewards hereby order the Technical Delegate to supervise the removal of the rear wing assembly of Car 44, and to impound this part under seal,” a note from the stewards read.

“Further, the Technical Delegate is to supervise the transition of Car 44 into overnight conditions, permitting only those actions needed to store the car.”

Following qualifying on Friday afternoon in Brazil, in which Hamilton was fastest, officials identified an issue with the DRS system on the wing and referred it to the stewards.

Should they deem the wing illegal, the Brit would be excluded from qualifying.

The next on-track action in Brazil is Free Practice 2, which commences at 02:00 AEDT on Sunday morning.

Sprint Qualifying, for which Hamilton now awaits his fate, follows at 06:30 AEDT.