Hamilton to take grid penalty in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton will drop down the grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Mercedes elected to fit a new internal combustion engine to his car.

It has long been expected that Hamilton would take a penalty.

“The internal combustion engine used by Lewis Hamilton is the fifth of the three new internal combustion engines allowed for the 2021 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 23.2a of the 2021 Formula One Sporting Regulations,” the stewards noted.

The impact is a five-place drop for Sunday’s race; Hamilton will start Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying from the position he obtains in qualifying on Friday afternoon.

The Englishman sits second in the drivers’ championship, 19 points in arrears of Max Verstappen with four races (including this weekend) to run.