> News > Formula 1

Hamilton overcomes handling issues to go fastest in Brazil

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Saturday 13th November, 2021 - 3:48am

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has overcome balance issues in his Mercedes to record the fastest time in opening practice for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Red Bull looked to be firmly in control through much of the session only for Hamilton to log two strong qualifying simulation laps.

That left the seven-time champ fastest, 0.3s clear of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

With the Sprint Qualifying format in use this weekend, opening practice was an especially important session as it afforded teams their only opportunity to fine tune setups before the cars enter parc ferme conditions.

It was a busy start to the session, with drivers on a mix of hard and medium compound tyres.

Verstappen was the fastest in the first 10 minutes, banking a 1:10.853s to sit 0.6s clear of second-best Valtteri Bottas.

Having taken a new internal combustion engine ahead of the session, Hamilton was struggled with his Mercedes.

The Brit was complaining that the front of the car was bouncing and sat third fastest, 0.8s adrift of Verstappen, who’d moved the pace on to 1:10.189s.

Second fastest was Perez, the Mexican all but matching his team-mate’s time to leave Red Bull dominating the top end of the timesheets.

Shortly before mid-distance in the 60-minute session drizzle was reported through the first sequence of corners, though it neither developed nor hindered running.

Ferrari demonstrated promising pace, Charles Leclerc slotting in second fastest, just 0.005s off Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz fourth best and 0.4s slower.

That pushed Hamilton down to fifth at a time when he was stuck in the garage, the Mercedes crew working on the bouncing issues he’d been battling.

Soon after, the Red Bull duo completed qualifying simulations as they became the first to fit a set of soft compound tyres.

That resulted in a 1:09.417s for the championship leader, and a 1:10.492s for Perez.

Bottas’ own qualifying simulation saw him record the third best time, 0.4s down with a 1:09.867s.

Hamilton was able to go marginally faster, a 1:09.768s to slot in ahead of his team-mate but still well behind the two Red Bulls.

Another run from Bottas with 12 minutes to run saw the Finn move on to a 1:09.567s, bridging the gap to the leads to just 0.150s.

A tow up the hill on approach to the line saw Hamilton move fastest, logging a 1:09.348s with nine minutes remaining.

At Red Bull, attentions had switched to longer runs with much slower sector times late in the session.

Hamilton completed another flying lap to set a 1:09.050s, moving himself 0.367s as the track continued to rubber in.

The session ended with the Mercedes driver fastest over Verstappen, Perez, and Bottas in fourth.

Then came the two Ferraris and two Alpines, while McLaren worked through its own programme to have Lando Norris 14th and Daniel Ricciardo 19th.

Qualifying follows, cars entering parc ferme from the moment they roll out of the lane to take part in the session which commences at 06:00 AEDT.

Results: Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff Laps
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.050 31
2 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:09.417 +0.367s 22
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:09.492 +0.442s 28
4 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:09.567 +0.517s 30
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:09.880 +0.830s 32
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:10.124 +1.074s 31
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.142 +1.092s 32
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:10.145 +1.095s 27
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:10.201 +1.151s 26
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.352 +1.302s 27
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.374 +1.324s 33
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:10.413 +1.363s 28
13 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:10.443 +1.393s 31
14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:10.587 +1.537s 31
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.610 +1.560s 27
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:10.885 +1.835s 27
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:10.902 +1.852s 23
18 63 George Russell Williams 1:10.938 +1.888s 24
19 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:10.990 +1.940s 25
20 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:11.342 +2.292s 28

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]