TV times, Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 12th November, 2021 - 6:30pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Saturday, November 13

Practice 1, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 14

Practice 2, 01:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Qualifying, 06:25 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 06:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 15

Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

