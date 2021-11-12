> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: SMP3

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 12th November, 2021 - 2:59pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]