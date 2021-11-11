Williams set for first Formula 2 drive

Calan Williams will drive a Formula 2 car for the first time in next month’s post-season test at Yas Marina.

The 21-year-old West Australian will partake in all three days of testing with Trident Motorsport, off the back of his second full season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

He finished the 2021 FIA F3 season as Jenzer Motorsport’s leading driver in 19th in the standings, with a podium finish at Paul Ricard along the way.

Williams is looking forward to steering a Formula 2 car with Trident, whose simulator he has spent time in of late.

“I can’t wait to have my first taste of Formula 2 with such a professional team in Trident Motorsport,” he said.

“They’ve had great results this year, with their highlight being winning the teams’ championship in Formula 3.

“I’ve been preparing physically for the testing for the past few months. The step up to a car which is heavier, and corners and accelerates faster than anything I’ve ever experienced before will push me even further, so I need to be ready.

“I’m sure the three-day programme will also be intense, so I’ll have my endurance tested as well.

“Since the end of the FIA F3 season, I’ve been working hard with the team at their workshop in Italy. Their passion and professionalism is unbelievable, and it’s so exciting for me to be in that environment; within a group of people all working hard to carry each other forward.

“From what I am learning on the team’s simulator, the F2 car requires a much different driving style than the F3.

“I’m confident that the work I’m putting in to be as precise as possible with this car’s specific driving style will pay dividends at the test.”

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci added, “Calan has great potential, and we are very pleased to be working together for the testing in Abu Dhabi.

“We know he has more to express as he has all the characteristics of a driver to achieve remarkable results.

“During the weeks of preparation, we were able to create a great feeling with the driver, in addition to a great working pace that I am sure will lead to very good results.”

Fellow Australian Oscar Piastri leads the FIA Formula 2 Championship with two rounds to go, in Jeddah and at Yas Marina.

Another of Williams’ countrymen, Jack Doohan, has signalled he is set to step up to F2 after finishing as runner-up in FIA F3 this year with Trident.

The F2 post-season test takes place on December 16-18.