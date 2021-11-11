Andretti Autosport signs McElrea for Indy Lights

IndyCar Series powerhouse Andretti Autosport has confirmed it has signed Hunter McElrea for the 2022 Indy Lights season.

McElrea recently took part in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test with the team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course where he was third fastest across the two days.

The step up to the Indy Lights is the last rung on the Road to Indy ladder before stepping up to the pinnacle of single-seater racing in the United States; IndyCar.

“It is a dream come true for me to join a team like Andretti Autosport,” said McElrea.

“After my first days in an Indy Lights car and working with the team, it’s clear to me why they are one of the world’s most successful race teams.

“I cannot thank my sponsors, backers, and investors enough for making this possible for me.

“And of course, everyone at Andretti Autosport for welcoming me.

“This is the biggest opportunity I have ever gotten in my racing career to date, and I plan on making the most of it.”

Since winning the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2018, McElrea has been domiciled in the United States.

In his debut USF2000 season, McElrea was runner up with Pabst Racing.

In 2020 and 2021, he contested Indy Pro 2000 where he would wind up fifth and third across the two campaigns, again with Pabst Racing.

McElrea’s signing to Andretti Autosport takes him another step closer to realising his ambition of competing in the IndyCar Series.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Hunter to our 2022 Indy Lights program,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann.

“Hunter has been very competitive in his Road to Indy career, and we have high hopes that he can continue that pattern next year for us in Indy Lights.”

Andretti Autosport has been dominant in Indy Lights in recent years.

Pato O’Ward claimed the crown in 2018 and duly went on to join McLaren SP as did Oliver Askew who won in 2019.

After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andretti Autosport continued its winning ways in 2021 with Kyle Kirkwood.

McElrea will pilot the #27 alongside American driver Sting Ray Robb who will carry #2 aboard his Dallara IL-15.