MSR confirms Kurt Kostecki for Bathurst 1000

Matt Stone Racing has confirmed that Kurt Kostecki will be co-driver to brother Jake at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The start in the #34 Unit ZB Commodore will be his fourth event in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, after three as a wildcard out of Walkinshaw Andretti United.

However, Kostecki has also tested with MSR this year, at Queensland Raceway in September.

“I’m really looking forward to driving alongside Jake this year at the Bathurst 1000 and joining MSR for the Great Race,” said the 23-year-old.

“Jake has had a relatively strong year in the Unit Racing car and I’m looking forward to playing my part in finishing the year on a high with him.

“As everyone knows, anything can happen at Bathurst, so I’m really looking forward to putting the work in and seeing how we go.”

It will not be the first time that Kurt and Jake have driven a Supercar together at Bathurst, having done so in the Dunlop Super2 Series’ 250km race at Mount Panorama in 2017.

That was a Kostecki Brothers Racing entry, the team in which they and later also cousin Brodie were very much hands-on behind the scenes.

MSR stated in its announcement, “His experience both in the car and behind the scenes, and the knowledge that Kurt brings with him from both an engineering and mechanical point of view, will benefit he and Jake when Bathurst rolls around.”

Kurt Kostecki has one top 10 finish so far this year, taking sixth in the weekend opener at Hidden Valley, one position behind Jake.

On the other side of the MSR garage, Zane Goddard will be joined by Jayden Ojeda in Car #35.

The Gold Coast squad’s announcements mean all 24 full-time entries now have confirmed pairings for the Bathurst 1000, although the currently sidelined David Reynolds would require paperwork verifying he has been fully vaccinated by the time the event comes around.

There remains also a question mark over the Boost Mobile-sponsored Erebus Motorsport wildcard, given New Zealanders Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway need quarantine slots in order to return home afterwards.

The Great Race itself takes place on December 5, with Supercars Championship track activity to begin at Mount Panorama on Thursday, December 2.