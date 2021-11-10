Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype cuts first laps

Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing has given its Gen3 specification Mustang prototype its long-awaited first shakedown at Queensland Raceway.

Alex Davison, who is set to pair up with brother Will in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, conducted the landmark first test.

Supercars had staff onsite at the test and watched from afar at the Sydney headquarters, live streaming and data-sharing throughout the test.

“It’s definitely been an exciting day for everyone at Supercars, and the rest of the Gen3 steering group, who have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Burgess told the official Supercars website.

“Warm-up went well and once it was up and running, although not at full capacity, we worked through a number of technical issues using the live telemetry to focus on key factors we wanted to look at today.

“There’s plenty of data we can take from today’s run that we will now analyse and work through for next time, but we are very pleased with how things went and look forward to the next phase of testing once the cars are revealed at Bathurst.

“I would like to thank Ford Performance, Perry, Mikey and rest of the team at DJR for all their efforts to date, as we all also look forward to also seeing the Camaro get its first run soon.

“This is the start of a long journey and a lot more hard work, but it’s a special day for Supercars and our fans.

“What we saw and heard today was exhilarating. Fans are in for something special when we unveil Gen3 in a few weeks’ time.

“It’s very exciting to know what’s in store, these cars will not disappoint.”

While it’s the first time Dick Johnson Racing has tested its prototype, Chevrolet homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering has already conducted some testing.

The Banyo-based squad has had its Camaro mule on track fitted with the General Motors engine.

The team has not yet tested the complete Chevrolet Camaro prototype, which is expected to be complete by next week.

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes will be officially unveiled at this year’s Bathurst 1000 on Friday, December 3.