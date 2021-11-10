Standouts, Shockers, Surprises: SMP2
GALLERY: Challenge Bathurst set-up day
F1 engineer joins Australia’s FIA Girls On Track programme
Perkins Engineering book hits shelves
Dissecting the first glimpse of near-complete Gen3 Supercars
Ricciardo welcomes return of Sprint Qualfiying
Gen3 key in Hazelwood’s decision to rejoin MSR
Brawn: How Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher
Why cleaning toilets was first port of call for Quinn at QR
AlphaTauri closing in on historic F1 achievement
Bathurst 1000 grid all but set for 2021
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]