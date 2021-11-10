Bathurst 1000 grid all but set for 2021

The 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 grid is all but set with the latest co-driver confirmation this morning, although some last-minute changes remain possible.

This year’s Great Race is currently slated to feature 26 entries courtesy of two additional wildcards from Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport.

The latter is in doubt though, with drivers Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway stifled by border restrictions.

Elsewhere, questions remain regarding David Reynolds’ participation with Kelly Grove Racing.

Reynolds was sidelined prior to the second Supercars event of four at Sydney Motorsport Park and will miss the remaining two this weekend and next.

The team is awaiting confirmation from NSW Health that he can participate in the Bathurst 1000 and has already indicated back-up plans are afoot.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 grid features an illustrious group of winners who between them have 30 victories.

The most successful pairing is that of Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes, who have four and seven wins respectively and will once again join forces.

Another four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander will join Shane van Gisbergen in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden ZB Commodore.

The pair won last year’s race, notching up van Gisbergen’s first Great Race win in his 14th attempt.

Murphy is the only other four-time winner in this year’s race, his last coming in 2004 with Rick Kelly who will be absent from the grid for the first time in two decades.

The grid includes 13 previous Bathurst 1000 winners, including the aforementioned as well as Will Davison, Chaz Mostert, Mark Winterbottom, Nick Percat, Russell Ingall, Jonathan Webb, Luke Youlden, and Reynolds on the assumption he starts.

This year’s grid also features one debutant in Zak Best, who will join Jack Le Brocq in the #5 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang.

Best was drafted into the team after United States-based Frenchman Alex Premat encountered travel difficulties.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place across November 30-December 5 with Supercars track action beginning on Thursday that week.

Fox Sports, Kayo, and the Seven Network will carry coverage of the Bathurst 1000.

2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 grid (provisional):

Num Driver Co-Driver Team 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Shell V-Power Racing Team 17 Will Davison Alex Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team 97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Red Bull Ampol Racing 88* Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Red Bull Ampol Racing 6 Cam Waters James Moffat Monster Energy Racing 5 Jack Le Brocq Zak Best** Truck Assist Racing 44 James Courtney Thomas Randle Boost Mobile Tickford Racing 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard CoolDrive Racing 2 Bryce Fullwood Warren Luff Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing 25 Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins Shaw and Partners Erebus Racing 99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell Boost Mobile Erebus Racing 20 Scott Pye James Golding DeWalt Racing 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Irwin Racing 26 David Reynolds Luke Youlden Penrite Racing 7 Andre Heimgartner Matt Campbell Ned Whisky Racing 8 Nick Percat Dale Wood R&J Batteries Racing 14 Todd Hazelwood Dean Fiore Brad Jones Racing 4 Jack Smith Ash Walsh SCT Racing 96 Macauley Jones Chris Pither Coca-Cola Racing 19 Fabian Coulthard Jonathon Webb Local Legends Racing 22 Garry Jacobson Dylan O’Keeffe Team Sydney 34 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Unit Racing 35 Zane Goddard Jayden Ojeda Yellow Cover Racing Wildcards 39 Broc Feeney Russell Ingall Supercheap Auto Racing 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Boost Mobile Erebus Racing

*Bathurst 1000 debutant

**Number to be confirmed