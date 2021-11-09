F1 to unveil new graphic at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula 1 is set to unveil a new graphic at this weekend’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The move comes as the sport looks to better market its technical accomplishments, most notably the thermal efficiency of its power units.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Mexico, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the news.

“We are going to start actually to remind all of us who we are,” he said.

“We have today since 2014 the most efficient hybrid engine, and this is something that we need to remember.

“That’s why you will see, for example, in Brazil, we’re going to have a new logo, just to remind us who we are because sometimes it’s easy to crucify someone without knowing exactly what it’s doing.”

A relationship with Amazon has seen Liberty Media push out a number of new data-driven graphics in recent times, including driver analysis charts and strategy predictions which use machine learning.

It comes as the sport’s commercial owners try to break down the barriers for new fans, and coincides with its increased focus on environmental and social causes.

That’s seen the We Race As One initiative heavily promoted, and a major part of the pre-race build-up at every event, while behind the scenes there are moves to both make the sport more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint.

Part of that is a push to adopt fully synthetic fuel in coming seasons, potentially from 2030, which would dramatically reduce its emissions, a move that can be fed down to the junior categories.

“The objective we have is to have a drop-in fuel that we can offer to the world [for] the billions of cars that are all around the world,” Domenicali has previously stated.

“I do believe that we are much more current to focus on this priority for us, offering to OEMs and to the world something that will be very beneficial and very effective with the right price in order to be serious.”

From a technical standpoint, F1 is currently in discussion over the shape of the next generation power unit rules, which are expected to come into effect from 2026, a conversation Porsche is closely monitoring.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix gets underway this weekend, with Free Practice 1 beginning at 02:30 AEDT.