Bathurst 6 Hour entry list beyond capacity for 2022

Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour organisers are preparing for the 2022 edition to be the biggest event in Mount Panorama history with the entry list already beyond capacity.

To this point, 84 entries have been received for the April 15-17 race meeting, with registrations still being taken until March 11 next year.

That figure well exceeds the circuit’s 70-car limit, meaning some will miss out.

“If full grid capacity is reached prior to the Entry Closing Date, the Bathurst 6 Hour Administrator reserves the right to accept those valid entries which it deems most suitable,” reads regulation 1.7.4 in the Motorsport Australia Bathurst 6 Hour sporting regulations.

The possibility of building more garages was explored, according to event director Ken Collier, but to no avail given the relatively short timeframe at play.

“We asked our fantastic partners at the Bathurst Regional Council very nicely if they would be able to build some more pit lane garages in time for the race next year – but they seemed to think that lengthening pit straight might have been a bit too much work between now and April,” Collier said.

“This is an unprecedented scenario for an endurance race at Mount Panorama and a phenomenal response from Production Car competitors around Australia.

“Seventy cars will be able to start the race based on the grid capacity at Mount Panorama and, just as importantly, the number of available pit lane garages to allow teams to work safely throughout the event.

“We will base our final selected entry list on ensuring the best possible Bathurst 6 Hour grid, both in each respective class and in terms of the quality of the field overall.

“We have put in place a very thorough processes with very experienced people who understand the race to make sure we come out with the right outcome.

“Unfortunately, not everyone will make the final entry list and it will be very sad to advise those who do not make it to the final entry list of 70 cars.

“However, those who do not make the final grid will have the option for a full refund, or to be retained on an active standby list in case there are withdrawals nearer to the race.

“Anyone on a standby list who does not make the actual Bathurst 6 Hour field will of course have their entry fee fully refunded.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis combined for outright victory in the 2021 Bathurst 6 Hour.