VIDEO: NASCAR Cup Series season finale highlights
Brown hails Erebus’ wet-weather SMP turnaround
Formats, points system announced for S5000 Tasman Series
GM to debut Camaro drag racer Down Under
Schumacher to debut new Audi at Bathurst
Queensland Raceway reveals new-look logo
Lecuona apologises for KTM friendly fire
POLL: Which under-25 is most likely to be a Supercars champion?
Australian Kelso scores first grand prix points
Perez wanted more despite ‘special podium’ result
Teams okay with night race schedule at wet SMP
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]