Schumacher to debut new Audi at Bathurst

Brad Schumacher will debut his newly acquired Audi R8 GT3 LMS at his upcoming home round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS.

Schumacher enters the Mount Panorama season finale, which forms part of the Repco Bathurst 1000 across November 30 to December 5, with a 25-point advantage in the GT Trophy class.

He’ll look to defend that lead with upgraded machinery, purchased from Vince Muriti, which he shook down in wet conditions last week at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Since early in the year, we’ve floated the idea that we’d be looking to purchase one of the newer generation Audis,” said Schumacher.

“It was just a matter of waiting for the right time or right car to come along.

“Our new R8 suited us perfectly because in its current Evo package it’s still eligible to finish off the season in GT Trophy, then we can simply upgrade it to the current specification and jump into the higher class.”

Speaking of the difference between models, he added: “It’s amazing to see how much difference there is between our older-spec Audi and the newer version.

“Basically, the only components the same across the two are the wheel nuts.

“It’s a lot to get your head around, Audi Sport has really made the current spec chassis just pure race car and all of its ergonomics are suited to the driver.

“There are really no creature comforts so to speak, but the overall chassis is very stiff and responsive.”

Schumacher plans to upgrade his new Audi before moving up to the Am Championship in 2022, and is set to be joined by Supercars veteran Tim Slade for the endurance rounds.

“It’s not only something we want to do because we’re friends, but also we truly believe that as a team we can be super competitive in the Pro-Am category,” Schumacher said.

“Definitely part of the reason for purchasing this car was 100 percent to have Tim and I pair up together to see where it takes us.

“Tim is one of the best in Australia, if not the world, in a GT car. He is naturally gifted when it comes to jumping into a GT3 car and his track record shows that.”

Sitting 11th in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, Slade was a winner of the California 8 Hours two years ago.