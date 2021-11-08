Queensland Raceway reveals new-look logo

With Tony Quinn at the helm, changes are already underway at Queensland Raceway as the circuit releases a new-look logo.

As revealed to Speedcafe.com last week, Queensland Raceway is set to undergo a raft of improvements under the guidance of the Triple Eight Race Engineering co-owner.

The new logo is part of a wider plan to create a theme at the Ipswich circuit.

“The new Queensland Raceway logo gives a proper facelift to the business as we enter the next chapter,” said Quinn.

The new red and blue logo is described as a “stake in the ground” in the circuit’s modern vision moving forward.

Earlier this month Quinn took hold of Queensland Raceway from former circuit operator John Tetley.

In the days following the acquisition, Quinn also purchased Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s North Island.

The latest purchases add to his already extensive portfolio which also includes Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park.