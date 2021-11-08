GM to debut Camaro drag racer Down Under

General Motors Australia and New Zealand has confirmed a new Chevrolet Camaro Top Doorslammer will debut Down Under in 2022.

Maurice Fabietti’s team will shift from its Holden Monaro body to a new Chevrolet Camaro-skinned quarter-mile racer developed in the United States.

The team will also undergo a name change and with the new-look Top Doorslammer outfit to be known as the ACDelco Camaro Slammer Drag Racing Team.

The blue, white, and red dragster will carry primary backing from ACDelco as well as General Motors Specialty Vehicles and GM Trade Parts.

The move to the Camaro body is part of a move to tie the team closely with NASCAR and Supercars, the latter which will reveal the Gen3 specification Camaro next month.

“This illustrates the strong ties between GM Australia New Zealand and GM North America, utilising Camaro to link the markets across three forms of motorsport, specifically drag racing, Supercars and NASCAR,” said Chris Payne, GM Australia and New Zealand aftersales marketing manager.

“GM ANZ is making a significant statement introducing the Camaro to drag racing in Australia, one which sits alongside and is complementary to GM’s commitment to Gen3 Supercars.

“With ACDelco and GM Trade Parts branding featuring on the new race car, it’s a highly visible and engaging way to remind people of the GM Holden Aftersales support for the 1.6 million Holden vehicles still on the road today, who can access more than 200 Authorised Holden Certified Service Centres across the country.”

General Motors has long had an association with Fabietti’s team.

Fabietti recently took his 3500hp drag racer to second in this year’s Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.

“It will be a major change engineering our race car to the Camaro appearance, but we’re up for the challenge and are ready to make a big statement on the track for ACDelco,” said Fabietti.

“The weight saving alone will be more than worth it, as the carbon fibre body weighs only 30kg.

“This will give us the ability to move ballast around the car, which is something we weren’t able to do before.

“These factors are critical when you’re trying to pilot a 3500hp drag car down the strip to sub-5.7 second quarter-mile times.

“I’m sure there will be some other aero-advantages compared with the old body which we’ll discover as soon as we start to get it race-ready.”

The ACDelco Camaro Slammer Drag Racing Team will use the SS model whereas Supercars and NASCAR will to use the ZL1.