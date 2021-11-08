> News > Bikes

Gardner closes in on Moto2 title with Portimao win

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 8th November, 2021 - 2:18am

Remy Gardner. Picture: MotoGP.com

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner is just three points away from a Moto2 World Championship title after winning the Algarve Grand Prix.

Gardner dropped as low as third but overtook Raul Fernandez for the lead just past the halfway mark of the 23-lapper around Portimao, and they would go on to deliver a one-two for the Finnish squad.

It means the Australian need only finish 13th next weekend at Valencia to take the crown, given his margin over his team-mate at the top of the table is now 23 points.

Raul Fernandez led the field away from pole position, with Gardner second, and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46) emerging third from the opening corners, ahead of Aron Canet (QuieroCorredor Aspar) and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS).

Gardner started on the harder rear tyre and ran almost six tenths back from Fernandez, who started on the softer rear, for the first two laps.

Bezzecchi went down #87’s inside at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 3 and that was how the top three would remain for several laps, as they broke away from the rest.

However, Fernandez was also beginning to creep away from the two behind him, and when his lead moved beyond a full second on Lap 8, Gardner grew impatient behind Bezzecchi.

He would pick off the Italian under brakes at the start of Lap 9, and quickly set about turning the tide in terms of the margin behind #25.

The Sydney native hacked more than a quarter of a second out of Fernandez’s advantage on that lap alone, and had caught the Spaniard on Lap 11.

At the end of Lap 12, Gardner got a run on Fernandez and used the slipstream to make the pass for first position as they dropped into Turn 1.

Fernandez managed to stick with #87 at just a handful of tenths back for some time, before Gardner turned the screws.

He had increased the lead to 1.0s on Lap 20 and 1.5s just a lap later, before easing to a crucial, 3.0s victory.

Fernandez might have been in trouble had the race gone on much longer, given the rate at which Lowes was catching him in the latter stages, but did not seriously look like losing second spot.

Lowes took the final podium position after Bezzecchi faded dramatically.

Bezzecchi had begun to lose touch with the KTM Ajo duo almost as soon as Gardner had reclaimed second position from him, as he came to seriously struggle for rear grip.

The VR46 rider was about five seconds in arrears of the orange bikes when Lowes overtook him for third at Turn 3 on Lap 17, then ran wide at Turn 5 on Lap 18 to let Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) and Canet through.

Canet would subsequently overtake Beaubier and they went on to round out the top five, ahead of Celestino Vietti (Sky VR46), Jorge Navarro (Termozeta Speed Up), Bezzecchi in eighth, Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS), and Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact GP).

Race results: Algarve Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap
1 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo 160.0 39:36.275
2 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo 159.8 +3.014
3 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 159.7 +3.899
4 44 Aron CANET ESP QuieroCorredor Aspar Team 159.4 +7.616
5 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing 159.4 +7.621
6 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 159.3 +10.021
7 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP Termozeta Speed Up 159.2 +10.908
8 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 159.2 +11.586
9 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 159.1 +13.121
10 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP 159.1 +13.286
11 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 159.0 +14.614
12 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 158.3 +25.538
13 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 158.2 +26.511
14 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing 158.1 +27.225
15 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 158.1 +28.345
16 54 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP Termozeta Speed Up 158.1 +28.412
17 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing 157.8 +32.282
18 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP 157.6 +35.387
19 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 157.4 +39.184
20 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP 157.1 +43.803
21 45 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA JPN Italtrans Racing Team 157.1 +43.432
22 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 157.1 +43.491
23 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP 157.1 +45.847
24 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team 156.4 +54.350
25 74 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic 155.5 +1:08.619
DNF 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing 152.5 9 Laps
DNF 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing 158.9 13 Laps
DNF 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing 158.4 14 Laps
DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia 156.3 21 Laps

Race winner: 23 laps

Championship points

Pos Rider Nat Pts
1 Remy GARDNER AUS 305
2 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP 282
3 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA 214
4 Sam LOWES GBR 181
5 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP 158
6 Aron CANET ESP 153
7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA 141
8 Ai OGURA JPN 120
9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP 98
10 Marcel SCHROTTER GER 91
11 Xavi VIERGE ESP 83
12 Celestino VIETTI ITA 76
13 Joe ROBERTS USA 59
14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA 51
15 Cameron BEAUBIER USA 50
16 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED 46
17 Somkiat CHANTRA THA 37
18 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP 37
19 Stefano MANZI ITA 33
20 Jake DIXON GBR 30
21 Albert ARENAS ESP 28
22 Thomas LUTHI SUI 23
23 Hector GARZO ESP 16
24 Simone CORSI ITA 16
25 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP 13
26 Nicolò BULEGA ITA 12
27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA 10
28 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS 8
29 Alonso LOPEZ ESP 4
30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA 3
31 Barry BALTUS BEL 2
32 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA JPN
33 Manuel GONZALEZ ESP
34 Yari MONTELLA ITA
35 Tommaso MARCON ITA
36 Miquel PONS ESP
37 John MCPHEE GBR
38 Fraser ROGERS GBR
39 Taiga HADA JPN
40 Xavi CARDELUS AND
41 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL
42 Keminth KUBO THA

