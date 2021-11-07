Timely podium breakthrough for Courtney

James Courtney has chalked up his first podium of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, giving Tickford Racing something to celebrate at Sydney Motorsport Park.

After enduring a woeful run at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight last weekend, the 2010 Supercars champion took advantage of changeable conditions in qualifying to start on the third row of the grid.

Courtney started on the soft tyres, before diving into the pits on Lap 19 and making his hard compound rubber work through to the chequered flag.

“It’s awesome. I just want to start drinking beer now, I don’t even know if I want to race this afternoon,” he said.

The result comes at a timely moment, with Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton and general manager Jason Haynes on-hand at Eastern Creek.

Courtney has already re-signed with Tickford for 2022 and beyond, but seemingly the sponsorship arrangement between the telecommunications brand and Ford squad are yet to be locked in going forward.

“But it’s great to get the result for Boost Mobile with Pete Adderton and Jase here from Boost, it’s contract time so hopefully that helps with sponsorship dollars,” said the #44 driver.

“But it’s excellent; Western Sydney, I was born 20 minutes down the road, my sister and everyone is out here.

“I haven’t seen those guys for a long time so excellent, couldn’t be happier.

“The boys on the car have been working really, really hard, it’s been a tough couple of weeks for us at Tickford so it’s good to get a result.”

Courtney will line up 13th on the grid for Race 25 tonight, starting at 19:30 local time/AEDT, having gained one position after Chaz Mostert was sent to the back row for a technical breach.