Tickford boss bemused by red flag call

Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards has questioned the decision to deploy red flags following Cameron Waters’ off-road excursion during Qualifying for Race 24 at the Armor All Sydney SuperNight.

On an increasingly wet track, Waters ran wide at Turn 1 just after the halfway point of the first 10-minute session and spun into the gravel trap.

After initially looking as if his Monster Energy Mustang might be beached, Waters eventually reversed out and got himself going again – but not before the session was stopped.

That proved costly for Waters, who subsequently lost his best time and was unable to take any further part in the battle to decide the grid order for the 16:35 race start (local time/AEDT) at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

The 2020 Supercars Championship runner-up tumbled from third to 15th as a result, but only lost another two spots – to Tim Slade and Thomas Randle – as conditions worsened in the dying minutes.

Even still, Edwards was far from pleased.

“There was absolutely no need for a red flag,” he said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

“It was pretty clear to everyone watching the telecast, the car was still moving so unfortunately, they clearly weren’t watching.

Pressed on whether the red flag was shown too soon, Edwards added: “100 percent. Normally they wait and see if you’re actually going to be able to extract yourself and clearly he was still moving.

“I saw it, you saw it, everybody at home saw it.”

Waters was similarly disappointed when prompted.

“I had a little moment at [Turn] 1, having a bit of a crack when the track was at its driest and just ran off and ended up in the sandpit,” he said.

“I wasn’t really in there for that long and I got a fair bit of momentum going to get out and I think they were a bit trigger-happy with the red flag which is a bit of a shame because I got it out and whatnot.”

It was smoother sailing for Waters in Qualifying for Race 25 soon after, taking eighth on the grid for tonight’s 32-lapper under lights.

“I think we just got probably the tyre pressures a little wrong for that second one,” the Mildura product admitted.

“When the track was drying out we were probably overcooked so it is what it is.

“I think we are a little bit better than eighth but we’re thereabouts and I love these kind of conditions.”

Anton De Pasquale and Race 23 winner Shane van Gisbergen took the two pole positions on offer.