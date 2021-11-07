Raikkonen reprimanded for red flag breach

Kimi Raikkonen has received his second reprimand from stewards at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix in as many days.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber driver was investigated for a breach of red flag protocols in the first phase of qualifying, when Lance Stroll crashed exiting the Peraltada corner.

Having slowed on approach to the scene, Raikkonen then pulled into the pit lane across the white-painted apron.

He then changed his mind, crossing the area again to rejoin the racetrack, on the opposite side to Stroll’s stationary car.

In the race director’s notes, drivers were instructed to enter the pit lane to the right of a bollard delineating the pit entry point, which Raikkonen did not do.

“Car 7 entered the pit lane after the bollard and then re-crossed the painted area and re-joined the track,” the stewards noted.

“The Stewards determine that this is a breach of the FIA Code of Driving Conduct on Circuits and a failure to follow the Race Director’s instruction given in Article 19.3 of the Event Notes.

“Accordingly, they impose a Reprimand on the driver.”

On Friday, the 2007 world champion received a reprimand for failing to rejoin the circuit to the left of a bollard at Turn 3.

The Finn left the road at the first corner, with drivers instructed to rejoin at a designated point.

Raikkonen, together with Lewis Hamilton, failed to do so in opening practice and were both referred to the stewards and reprimanded as a result.

The 42-year-old, who is set to retire at the end of the season, now has two reprimands for the season, both accumulated this weekend.

Also investigated after qualifying were both Williams drivers for the manner in which they joined the circuit follow the Stroll red flag, though no further action was taken in either instance.