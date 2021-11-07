LIVE: Day 2 at SMP2

Mir nabs maiden front-row start despite Marquez issue
Le Brocq lauds ‘one of our better days of the season’
Brabham eyeing full-time Indy Lights return
Youlden has ‘got rid of the nervousness’
Ricciardo predicts exciting Mexico City GP
Raikkonen reprimanded for red flag breach
Verstappen struggled for grip in final qualifying run
Horner: ‘We got Tsunoda-ed’ out of pole
Bottas steals Mexico City pole position
Jessica Dane elated with one-two to kick off T8 milestone
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]