GALLERY: Sunday at SMP2

Fullwood brushes off Sydney jump start
Burgess explains rescinding of van Gisbergen penalty
‘We needed this’: Mostert storms from last to third
Whincup wins chaotic wet night race under red flag
Courtney puzzled by clash with sister Boost car
How it happened: Supercars SMP2
Timely podium breakthrough for Courtney
Mostert sent to back of grid for technical breach
Hazelwood used knee to wrestle power steering-less car
De Pasquale beats van Gisbergen in Race 24 at SMP
