McVean: No one more deserving of drive than Youlden

Kelly Grove Racing engineer Alistair McVean says he’s eager to work with Luke Youlden in what will be his first solo Repco Supercars Championship round in Sydney.

This weekend’s Armor All Sydney SuperNight will see Youlden slot into the Penrite Racing #26 Ford Mustang after David Reynolds’ benching.

For Youlden, it presents a unique opportunity to be in a Supercar of his own.

A veteran of the Supercars scene, the 43-year-old has only ever competed as a co-driver.

McVean, who won the 2017 Bathurst 1000 with Youlden and Reynolds, said it’s a long time coming for the Gold Coaster.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what Luke can do this weekend,” said McVean told Supercars’ Fast Lane.

“There’s no one in the pit lane that deserves the opportunity more than him, so we’re really excited to almost make his dream come true I guess.”

Despite the late notice, McVean said he has no fears Youlden will have any trouble getting accustomed to the car given his two decades of playing co-driver.

“He’s done the whole seat fit,” said McVean.

“He’s a really easy driver, he just fits right in. He’s got 21 years’ of experience of sitting in awkward positions, so we’ve put everything in the right spot for him so he’s happy as Larry.

“We’ve shown him all the data, all the vision from last weekend, so he’s as prepared as he can be.

“I’ve worked with him for four years or so now. [We] understand his strengths and weaknesses and what we need to work on. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do.

Normally he’s got to have a compromised insert with Dave, whereas now he’s perfectly at home with it.

“All the things that the drivers want in terms of driving a car, he’s now got everything he wants.”

Practice 1 at the Armor All Sydney SuperNight gets underway at 12:55 local time/AEDT.