Formula 1 to remain in China

Formula 1 is set to continue racing in China after a new deal was struck to keep the sport in Shanghai until 2025.

Though set to miss the 2022 season, the third season in succession it will be absent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the sport is set to return in coming seasons.

“This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025,” said Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO.

“Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long term partnership.

“While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can.”

The Chinese Grand Prix was first run in 2004 and was ever present until the 2020 season when it was initially postponed because of the emerging pandemic.

It last held an event in 2019, the 1000th world championship grand prix, the race won by Lewis Hamilton.

China has never had a fully fledged F1 race driver, Ma Qinghua having come closest with a handful of practice outings for HRT and Caterham in the early 2010s.

However, Guanyu Zhou stands on the precipice of changing that fact, the 22-year-old in the frame to drive alongside Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo Sauber next season.