> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Behind the scenes with KGR at SMP1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 5th November, 2021 - 7:21pm

Kelly Grove Racing offers fans an insight into its first round back since the mid-season break at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]