TV times, Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 5th November, 2021 - 6:15pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Saturday, November 6

Practice 1, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 07:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 7

Practice 3, 03:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 8

Pre-race, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

