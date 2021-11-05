Supercars chaplain announces retirement

Long-time Supercars chaplain Garry Coleman has announced the 2021 edition of the Great Race will be his last before retiring.

Coleman has held the position of chaplain at Bathurst events for 35 years, and has operated in a broader capacity with the Repco Supercars Championship since 2002.

December 5 will be the 80-year-old’s final day in the unpaid role.

“After 35 years travelling to the Mountain from our home in Sydney, it is time I spent more time at home with my wife Betty,” he said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the motor racing community for over 35 years, [and be a] representative of Jesus, offering pastoral care, spiritual support and general people care in this great sport of motor racing.

“A clear highlight is the honour I’ve been given to lead a short prayer before the anthem at Supercar events, mainly at Bathurst, for some 18 years.

“These prayers have been a reflection of my heart and my love for this community and a desire for safety and protection for all involved.

“Based upon my strong trust in the accuracy of the Bible, the historical research on Jesus and my personal relationship with Him.

“I will miss catching up with so many, many friends met over these years, but I will enjoy free to air TV and Foxtel watching from my own lounge chair.”

Coleman will not step away altogether from the motorsport scene, continuing as chaplain to nearby venues Sydney Motorsport Park and the Sydney Speedway, as well as his role as national coordinator for Motor Racing Ministries-SCA.