Hulkenberg puts IndyCar career switch to bed
Nico Hulkenberg tested with McLaren SP at Barber Motorsports Park
Any hopes McLaren SP had of Nico Hulkenberg racing for them in the IndyCar Series have seemingly been put to bed.
Hulkenberg described the turbocharged V6-powered car as “steering monsters” after a recent test with the squad at Barber Motorsports Park in which he completed 108 laps.
McLaren has indicated plans to run a third entry in the back end of the 2022 IndyCar Series and full-time in 2023, although Hulkenberg appears to have ruled himself out.
“Quick update regarding IndyCar,” Hulkenberg wrote on Twitter.
“It was exciting to test an IndyCar two weeks ago and I am grateful to Arrow McLaren SP for this opportunity.
“However, for personal reasons, I decided not to go ahead with it. [I’ll] keep you posted on my future plans.”
After departing Renault at the end of 2019, Hulkenberg was a fill-in at Racing Point in 2020 at the two Silverstone events and Nurburgring.
As for possible alternatives to Hulkenberg to fill the third McLaren SP seat, it has been reported that ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne will test sometime during the off-season.
The Belgian, a Formula 2 title winner and Formula E runner-up, competed full-time in the 2017 and 2018 Formula 1 seasons, .
