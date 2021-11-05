Honda extends Herfoss ASBK deal

Troy Herfoss has secured a contract extension to remain with Penrite Honda Racing for the 2022 Australian Superbike Championship season.

A stalwart of the two-wheel national category, Herfoss has been on the comeback trail following a brutal crash at Hidden Valley Raceway in June that left him with various fractures to his right leg.

The 2021 ASBK campaign has not resumed since that event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will conclude with a season finale at The Bend Motorsport Park across December 3-5.

Either way, Herfoss’ relationship with Honda Australia will continue into a ninth successive season in 2022.

“It’s great to be staying with Penrite Honda for another season,” he said.

“I am grateful for the continued support and more than anything else, I look forward to going after another championship.”

Team director Deon Coote added: “Troy has proven himself to be the ultimate competitor over the last few seasons we have worked together, so we are very pleased to have him with us for the 2022 season.

“We are always impressed with his professionalism as an athlete, on and off the track and we’re all looking forward to getting to work as soon as we can.”

Honda Australia general manager of sales Tony Hinton welcomed another year with Herfoss in its camp.

“We are proud to have Troy representing Honda, onboard the Fireblade again next year in the ASBK,” said Hinton.

“He continues to improve and is exciting to watch with plenty of last lap ‘never give up battles’ so we certainly look forward to the season ahead. We wish Troy and the team all the very best.”