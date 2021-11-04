What is important to you when attending a Supercars event?

By the time Supercars returns to the streets of Newcastle in early March, the championship will be under new ownership.

There is hope in any case that next year will mark a return to normal as the COVID-19 clampdown relaxes, opening up the chances of a more varied calendar.

One crucial element for the new RACE consortium is to determine how best to make Supercars a better product, particularly for live audiences.

It’s something that’s long been talked about – the matter of ‘bang for your buck’.

Is it simply about the Supercars show on-track? Are support categories a selling point? How about concerts and other entertainment?

Have your say on what’s important to you as far as events go, as part of the extensive 2021 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

CLICK HERE TO START.

For more details on the survey, including the $20,000 prize pool, click here.