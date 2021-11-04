Kiwi announced as McLaren’s first female driver

McLaren Racing has announced Emma Gilmour as the iconic team’s first ever female driver.

The New Zealander will team up with American Tanner Foust when McLaren joins the Extreme E series in 2022.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be McLaren Racing’s first female driver,” said Gilmour.

“Growing up in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren and McLaren Racing are seen as the pinnacles of motorsport.

“To be competing in Extreme E next year with McLaren is a special opportunity.

“The series is a fantastic platform that represents equality and addresses the key issues affecting our planet and society.

“I’m looking to draw on my previous experience in Extreme E alongside all my skills across rally, rallycross and cross-country rallying, that make me well-suited to the sport, to make a positive impact and inspire the next generation of female drivers and engineers.

“I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown declared his pride at unveiling Gilmour’s appointment to the team.

“Emma completes our exciting and competitive driver line-up alongside Tanner Foust for our first season of Extreme E,” said Brown.

“She’s a race winner and has proven herself this year in Extreme E alongside a vast background in competitive off-roading in multiple racing series across the globe.

“It’s fitting that our first female driver originates from New Zealand where our founder Bruce McLaren was from.”

One event remains in the inaugural Extreme E season: the Jurassic X Prix held in the south of England on December 18-19.

The Rosberg X Racing combination of Australia’s Molly Taylor and Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson lead the standings.