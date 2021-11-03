Honda names Marquez replacement for Algarve MotoGP

Stefan Bradl will replace Marc Marquez at the Repsol Honda Team in this weekend’s Algarve Grand Prix.

Marquez won the last two MotoGP races but has been ruled out of the penultimate round of the season, at Portimao, after suffering concussion in a training accident.

Bradl had already filled in for #93 for most of last year and the first two rounds of 2021, when the six-time premier class champion was out of action due to his broken right arm.

The German has already made four starts so far in 2021, including two as a wildcard, scoring points on every occasion with finishes of 11th to 14th.

“First of all, I hope Marc is recovering well and he can be back on track soon,” said Bradl, Honda’s test rider.

“I am looking forward to riding again as Portimao is an enjoyable circuit where we had a good result towards the end of 2020.

“It’s never easy to jump on the bike, but we have had a lot of good bike time this year between the races and testing.”

The factory Honda team finished one-two last time out, with Pol Espargaro taking second in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano.

Espargaro expects the second visit of the year to Portimao will be more difficult.

“We had a great weekend in Misano and we were able to show what we can do on the Honda but now we have a new challenge,” said #44.

“Having already raced in Portugal this year will be good as we already have knowledge of the track but I think it could be a bit difficult this weekend compared to Misano.

“Conditions will be different compared to the last time here so we have to understand what adjustments we will need.

“The motivation is so high to push in these final rounds and reward the team again.

“I want to wish Marc a speedy recovery.”

Practice at Portimao starts on Friday night (AEDT).