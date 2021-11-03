> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Secrets of Speed, Episode 11

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 3rd November, 2021 - 9:39am

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia drivers discuss the keys to getting tyres up to temperature for a race start.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]