New Gen3 tender comes to light

Supercars has released a tender for the category controlled supply of a loom.

The tender calls for an ECU loom and cockpit loom; and like previous tenders, applicants can supply for any element of it or the whole control loom.

It’s the ninth tender document to be published by the category as it looks to reduce costs by standardising componentry.

Supercars has tendered for a control wheel, brakes package, pedal box, fuel system, electrics and electronics system, bodywork, driveline, and driver safety system.

All tenders, barring the latest for the control loom, have lapsed the selection date. Although Supercars has not yet detailed the successful applicants.

Although at the discretion of Supercars, the selection date for the control loom is December 13, after the debut of the Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Notably, the supply period is from 2023 to 2026, unlike previous tender documents which were for the period of 2022 to 2025.

The tender notes the supply is for 25 cars, although it states ‘this number may change marginally prior to the commencement of the 2023 Supercars Championship’.