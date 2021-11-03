Miedecke name to return to TCM at Bathurst

George Miedecke will follow father Andrew in racing in the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters series, at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Miedecke junior will make his TCM debut with Whiteline Racing in the same 1969 Camaro SS which Miedecke senior drove.

“It’s very cool and to be honest, I never thought I would get the opportunity to drive that car,” he said.

“I spent a lot of my formative years in racing watching Dad drive that car, or racing together at the same events like the Clipsal 500.

“It was always a bit of a dream of mine, not necessarily to drive in TCM, but more specifically to drive for Bob and Shaz [Middleton, team owners]. They have run such a good show for such a long time.

“Dad drove that car for six or seven years straight and that car and my early years of racing, are super connected.”

George Miedecke’s last race was April’s Bathurst 6 Hour, when he won his class along with Brodie Kostecki and Paul Morris, in the Ford Mustang which finished fifth outright.

This call-up comes after Queenslander Mark King was unable to commit due to border restrictions, while Adam Bressington continues in Whiteline’s 1970 Camaro RS.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on at the moment and I didn’t really need to do this, but when Dad rang me and said Bob had been on the phone and wanted me to drive the car, I said ‘Hell yes! How do I make this happen?’” recounted the Port Macquarie driver.

“It’s really exciting but it’s also a big ask.

“TCM has a lot of very good cars and really good drivers and I think it will be tough given the amount of practice we get; I’ll still be getting to know the car on the last lap of Race 4, I reckon.

“At the same time, I’m lucky that over the years I have done a lot of laps at Bathurst – this will be visit number 13 or 14 to the Mountain.”

Andrew Miedecke bagged 21 race wins in the 49 TCM rounds he started from his debut in 2010 to retirement from the series in 2016.

All of those appearances came with Whiteline, with whom he also raced NASCARs prior to that.

So far, 19 cars have been entered for the Mount Panorama season finale, which sees TCM on-track from Tuesday, November 30 through to the Friday, including for four races.