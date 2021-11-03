KGR awaiting NSW Health advice on Reynolds situation

Kelly Grove Racing has confirmed it is dealing with NSW Health with regards to a COVID-19 vaccination situation that has emerged in the Repco Supercars Championship paddock.

It became apparent yesterday that a driver – whose identity was initially kept anonymous until being made public by another media organisation today – was facing questions about the validity of a medical exemption.

David Reynolds has now been named as the driver under investigation.

Sydney Motorsport Park had previously announced double vaccination (or valid exemption) as being a requirement of entry.

KGR has now responded to the unfolding situation, which has taken the Supercars community by storm.

“We can’t comment until we get feedback from NSW Health,” said a team spokesperson.

“However, Kelly Grove Racing has the highest standards of compliance, and we expect the same of everyone who works with us.

“The Repco Supercars Championship has stated, ‘All competitors at Sydney Motorsport Park are compliant with COVID protocols’.”

Speedcafe.com understands there is no proof of wrongdoing on Reynolds’ behalf at this point in time, but rather that he is under investigation.

What it means for his career in the short- and long-term, plus KGR and the wider Supercars Championship, is still to be determined.

It’s believed that Reynolds has left the Sydney region.

Various drivers are understood to be in consideration to drive the #26 Mustang if Reynolds is rendered unavailable to compete in the Armor All Sydney SuperSprint this weekend.

Supercars has not made any comment on the matter today.