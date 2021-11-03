Electrification crucial to F1’s chances of attracting Porsche

New head of Porsche Motorsport Thomas Laudenbach has shared details on Porsche’s potential step into Formula 1.

Meetings have already taken place regarding entering once F1’s new engine rules are introduced mid-decade.

Now, reports have emerged from abroad that electrification is a key factor in Porsche’s considerations.

“It’s not a secret that we are thinking about [F1],” Laudenbach said.

“It’s not a secret we are talking to the FIA and it’s not a secret that we are, let’s say, seriously considering it. But there is no decision made yet.

“From what I know, a lot of things are going to the right direction concerning Formula 1 – how important is the electrification or the electric part of the powertrain.

“We would like to see more standard parts in the engine, the freedom of electric parts.

“Yes, many of the factors that I mentioned from what we know, they might be coming true.”

While no decision has been made as yet, Laudenbach noted it cannot be put off too long.

“One thing is clear, if such a decision is made you can’t wait too long because if you want to race in 2025 you have to start at a certain time. That’s where we are,” he said.

“If somebody really thinks about entering this championship as a power unit manufacturer, you should always combine that with a major change in the rules so that everybody has to make step and you’re not the only one.

“It is also not a secret that if you look at PR [public relations] values and fanbase and advertising value, Formula 1 is extremely good compared to other series. There is no question about it.”

Porsche ran a factory F1 team for the full 1961 and 1962 seasons, with Dan Gurney taking its sole grand prix victory at the 1962 French Grand Prix at Rouen-Les-Essarts.

Part of the Volkswagen Group, any potential Porsche return to F1 is thought more likely to come as an engine supplier, a role it has previously fulfilled.