Doohan dominates FIA Formula 3 test

Up-and-coming Australian driver Jack Doohan has finished fastest after the opening day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing in Valencia.

The 2021 F3 runner-up was drafted in to help Van Amersfoort Racing, the Dutch team making its test debut in preparation for joining the open-wheel series next year.

After a wet start to proceedings, conditions cleared and times would rapidly fall.

Doohan logged the session-leading time of 1:23.349s with less than 15 minutes remaining to put Van Amersfoort Racing to the top, two tenths clear of ART Grand Prix’s Victor Martins.

He would back that up through the afternoon running, lowering the benchmark to a 1:22.402s in the closing stages.

That catapulted him back ahead of Martin, who again finished as his nearest rival, this time just 0.131s adrift.

Gregoire Saucy made it a two-three for ART, while Trident team-mates Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek rounded out the afternoon’s top five.

Testing will resume on Tuesday morning (local time).

Doohan has flagged his intentions to step up to Formula 2 next season off the back of his 2021 campaign, in which he won four races.