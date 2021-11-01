> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: NASCAR Cup Series highlights from Martinsville

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 1st November, 2021 - 2:33pm

Watch how the Xfinity 500 played out at Martinsville Speedway, leading to Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jnr being locked in for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4.

