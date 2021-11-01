> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Hamlin confronts Bowman on-track after decisive collision

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 1st November, 2021 - 10:00am

The NASCAR Cup Series play-offs have taken an aggressive twist after Denny Hamlin took exception to being spun out of the lead by Alex Bowman at Martinsville Speedway.

