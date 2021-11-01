Mostert, WAU ‘definitely answered some questions’

Chaz Mostert believes that he and Walkinshaw Andretti United have “definitely answered some questions” after a challenging Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight.

Mostert finished sixth, seventh, and seventh respectively in the three, 32-lap races at Sydney Motorsport Park, having qualified ninth, eighth, and then 10th.

While the headline results are subpar, they are an improvement on 16th in Practice 1, which the 15-time race-winner described as a “big scare”.

More importantly, progress was made over the course of the weekend.

Mostert had told Speedcafe.com after Saturday night’s Race 20 that he was “pretty shocked” to even get that sixth, and was willing to take risks on the following day to learn more on set-up.

After two more Repco Supercars Championship races at ‘Eastern Creek’, his and engineer Adam De Borre’s approach seems to have paid off.

“We tried some things this weekend, which we have to do to continue closing the gap to those front cars,” said Mostert.

“I’m a lot happier after that final race of the weekend, the car responded a lot better, so we definitely answered some questions which is important.

“Good news is we get to do it all again next week and see what we can improve on during the week. Thanks for the support.”

Team-mate Bryce Fullwood picked up finishes of 18th, 12th, and 18th from the event.

“A tough weekend for me, not the weekend we had hoped for coming in,” said the Territorian.

“That last race was a crazy battle for most of it, it was elbows up, and we probably copped the raw end of it at the end there.

“We will put our heads together through the week, got a heap of data to go through, I’ve got some things I want to work on as well and we will have another crack next weekend.”

Mostert finished the weekend where he started in fourth in the championship, having held third after Race 20, while Fullwood is 18th on the table.

The season resumes this Saturday, November 6 with the Armor All Sydney SuperNight.