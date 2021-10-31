Michelin is giving away a Porsche Track Experience in Queensland

Michelin and Speedcafe.com are giving one lucky fan and a friend the chance to participate in a unique Porsche Track Experience in Queensland.

The competition comes as part of the relaunch of Speedcafe.com’s Bucket List feature, which is now proudly presented by Michelin.

Included in the prize pack is:

2x Porsche (Precision) Track Experience vouchers at Mount Cotton, Queensland

2x flights from nearest capital city to Brisbane/Gold Coast

Transfers within Brisbane/Gold Coast to all activities

Two nights’ twin-share accommodation

Michelin merchandise pack

One-night dinner experience

Speedcafe.com founder, Brett “Crusher” Murray, says the relaunch of the Bucket List feature and the Michelin-backed competition could not come at a better time.

“As the world emerges from COVID-19 and people begin thinking about a well overdue and much-needed holiday, the relaunch of Bucket List couldn’t come at a better time,” said Murray.

“The Porsche Track Experience really is a must-do for any enthusiast and something that should be added to everyone’s bucket list for when the world returns to some sort of ‘normal’.

“Michelin have been fantastic partners of Speedcafe.com for several years and have been particularly proactive during the COVID-19 period helping us engage and entertain our readership/viewership.”

The Precision level course is one of five levels on offer, and is a day aimed at first time participants. Under professional and expert guidance of the certified Porsche instructor team you will learn the fundamentals of vehicle control, finesse your driving style and build confidence behind the wheel.

After sampling a number of performance cars in the Porsche range across the day, you’ll finish the experience with a ride in the iconic Porsche GT3 RS.

Vehicle control doesn’t come without the best tyres, so it’s a good thing Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Michelin is also the official tyre partner of Porsche.

The Porsche programme takes place at the RACQ Mobility Centre of Excellence at Mount Cotton and will be the highlight of a real three-day adventure.

Fans have until November 7, 2021 to enter the competition.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER.